Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.79), with a volume of 562396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Mitchells & Butlers

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £32,363.89 ($41,830.02). Insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $41,478 in the last three months. 57.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.