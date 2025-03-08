M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,522 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 57.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

