Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 727,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,882,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Specifically, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

