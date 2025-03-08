Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72). Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.73).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

