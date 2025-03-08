Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

