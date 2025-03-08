Naviter Wealth LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 48,136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 96.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 103,123 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

