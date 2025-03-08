Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

