Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.53.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

