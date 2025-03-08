NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. 10,825,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 54,201,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Up 5.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
