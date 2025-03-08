nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Joseph John Corso Sells 2,500 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,915.12. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 969.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in nLIGHT by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

