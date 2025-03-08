Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.84 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

