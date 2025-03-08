On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 189.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 471,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 338.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 459,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,575,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

ON Stock Down 5.7 %

ON stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

