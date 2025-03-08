One Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.