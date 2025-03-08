One Capital Management LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

