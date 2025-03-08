One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,399,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.