One Capital Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,268,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of SMMD opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

