Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 56403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

