Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.40 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 52.78 ($0.68). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 293,215 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.29) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2.96 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Metrics plc will post 2.8794949 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

