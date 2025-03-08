Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). 217,104,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average session volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £969.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

