Permanent Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE PMX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $8.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.