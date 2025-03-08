Permanent Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSE PMX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

