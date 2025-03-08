Permanent Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,523,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.