Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 47.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sasol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.