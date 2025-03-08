Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $237,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 77.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

XJUN stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

