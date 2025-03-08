Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,387,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,777,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,253 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,122,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $455.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $382.04 and a one year high of $561.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.32.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

