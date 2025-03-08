Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.