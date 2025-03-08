Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

