PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,995 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $349,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

