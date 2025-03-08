Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.74. 29,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 322,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,981,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,824,423.96. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

About Power Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,292,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,987,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

