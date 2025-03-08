Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.74. 29,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 322,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
Power Solutions International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $631.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,981,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,824,423.96. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International
About Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Power Solutions International
- What is a support level?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.