PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,272.10 ($16.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,320 ($17.06). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,305 ($16.86), with a volume of 10,654 shares.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £549.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,320.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,272.02.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2023 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.

