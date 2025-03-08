Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Prairie Provident Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 229,018 shares changing hands.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

