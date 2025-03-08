Promising Casino Stocks To Research – March 8th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate in the gambling industry, including casinos, resorts, and related entertainment businesses. Their performance is often influenced by consumer spending habits, tourism trends, and regulatory environments, making them sensitive to both economic cycles and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,415,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,127.38.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,372,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,714. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,193. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

