Promising Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 5th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and CRH are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are equity shares of companies that provide telecommunication services, which include telephone, internet, and data communication. They represent investments in companies that build and maintain the infrastructure used for transmitting voice, video, and data globally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $192.31. 13,569,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,510,156. The stock has a market cap of $901.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $914.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,030.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.06. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $102.24. 5,730,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,883. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Featured Stories