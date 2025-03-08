QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

