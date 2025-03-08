QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 72,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $527,053,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

