Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,652.16. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

