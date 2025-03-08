Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,118,273 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,118,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after buying an additional 621,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $11,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

