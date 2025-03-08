Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,067,374 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,067,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

