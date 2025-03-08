Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,816,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,760,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

