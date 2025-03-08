Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,246,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.14 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

