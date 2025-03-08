Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $185.45 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 913,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,451,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $122.61 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.