Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Off Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (6)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

NYSE WST traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $231.55. 892,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,264. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $400.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

