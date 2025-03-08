Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shopify Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 13,891,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,787. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

