Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.54. 11,039,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,916. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 33.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at $33,593,634. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

