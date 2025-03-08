Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 21,843,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,262,559. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 144.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Ambev by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Barclays cut their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

