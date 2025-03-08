Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Alibaba Group, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in companies operating within the restaurant industry. These stocks allow investors to share in the financial performance of these businesses, with their value affected by trends in consumer demand, economic conditions, and overall industry health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.59. 31,813,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,627,020. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.52. 7,606,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.25. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $323.17.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,389,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970,895. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $307.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,591,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,397. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

