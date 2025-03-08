Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

