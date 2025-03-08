Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

