Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

