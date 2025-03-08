River Global Investors LLP Buys 1,190,630 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,630 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up about 2.6% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 115,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

