River Global Investors LLP Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

